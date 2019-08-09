Pakistan’s response shall be stronger than February 27 to any Indian misadventure: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s response shall be stronger than that of February 27, if Indian Army tried to undertake any misadventure, said by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

ISPR sokesperson in a post on Twitter on Friday said, “Should there be an attempt by Indian Army to undertake any misadventure, Pakistan’s response shall be even stronger than that of February 27 2019.”

He added, “Thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades. Current surge won’t succeed either.”

In response to a spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of Defence accusing Pakistan of openly threatening about certain incidents in a video briefing, DG ISPR rejected the allegations as “usual blatant lies.”

“Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K. While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same?”, he tweeted.

