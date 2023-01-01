Pakistan’s role in US’s withdrawl from Afghanistan

National Security Spokesperson for the White House has recently told the media that Pakistan did help in moving some US helicopters from Afghanistan during troops’ withdrawal from the formerly occupied nation in South Asia. According to John F. Kirby, the withdrawal would have not been possible without the help of US allies and partners in the region. Kirby also mentioned that Pakistan was one of those nations that continued to stand by the United States and suffer from terrorist activities from the spine between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The recent release of classified documents by the US government regarding the US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan has prompted a fresh debate regarding the events that happened during the messy departure of the US Military from the country. The US officials hailed Biden’s decision regarding the troops’ evacuation and craved fascination and triumph out of nothing, whereas there had been no mention of several US allies including Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, and others played an important role before, during, and after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Interestingly, the American commentators praised the Biden administration for a peaceful and smooth withdrawal and the ongoing US over-the-horizon counter-terrorism and surveillance operation that led to the killing of top Al-Qaeda leaders in the aftermath of the US exit from the country. But they do not ready to accept the reality that a premature and hasty pull of the American troops practically pushed the South Asian nation into a pre-9/11 situation which was neither a matter of triumph for the United States nor it had any positive outcome for other US allies including Pakistan.

Fortunately, Pakistan not only played a fascinating role in the finalization of the Doha agreement but also made utmost efforts for the constitution of a consensus political setup in the country that never happened due to the US’s haste and no-cooperation from the Afghan Republicans during the last days of Ghani regime. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s assistance during the evacuation of foreign citizens, diplomats, and humanitarian workers from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover had been widely praised by the global community in the past. Surprisingly, the PTI-led government kept complete silence regarding Pakistan’s role in US military withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan, and former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not take the nation into confidence over the issue. At the same time, the PTI’s Ministers had been taking credit for not allowing US military basing in the country and refusing American drone operations from Pakistani soil across the Pak-Afghan border inside Afghanistan.

Historically, besides the biased anti-Pakistan commentary of certain US lawmakers and anti-US rhetoric of a few Pakistani politicians, the state-to-state relations between the United States and Pakistan had always remained promising, constructed, and mutually beneficial for both countries. Both nations had always rescued each other during difficult times and had enjoyed tremendous dividends of their bilateral cooperation throughout history. Although the PTI government did not accept it publically, however, Pakistan offered all possible help and fulfilled all American needs during US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, while some US military contingents, equipment, and helicopters transited through Pakistani routes. Meanwhile, Pakistan used its influence to ensure a peaceful and smooth withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Apparently, the Pakistan-US partnership and cooperation had remained in place throughout history, while the need for enhanced Pak-US cooperation in counterterrorism, defense, and security has reemerged in the post-US Afghanistan as the transnational terrorist outfits including the IS-K, the TTP, and others are again regrouping in the region and merits a coordinated and concerted response against the rising threats of terrorism in the AfPak region and beyond. Therefore, Pakistani leaders must not shy in highlighting Pakistan’s adorable role in global affairs and should work to consolidate foreign partnerships and alliances that play an important role in the achievement of the national goals in the current complex geostrategic environment in the world.