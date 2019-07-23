Pakistan’s sacrifices acknowledged as COAS visits Pentagon

F.P Report

Arlington: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pentagon. On arrival COAS was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford. COAS was presented guard of honour with 21 gun salute.

COAS had discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Mr Richard V. Spencer and CJCS. Regional security situation including Afghan peace process was discussed. Secretary and CJCS acknowledged contributions of Pak Army in war against terrorism and role towards Afghan peace process. COAS also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley. Matters related to security and bilateral mil cooperation were discussed.

Later COAS visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US National heroes. A special ceremony was held at cemetery playing national anthem of both countries.