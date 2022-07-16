Pakistan’s social development goals

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal presented the Voluntary National Review (VNR) of Pakistan at the 15th meeting of the ministerial segment of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC-2022) at the United Nations on Friday. The Minister told the meeting that Pakistan was a resilient nation of young people. According to him, 64 percent of the population are below the age of 30 and the government is working to provide them with quality education, professional skills, and jobs to achieve sustainable development for a better Pakistan. Ahsan Iqbal was of the view that Pakistan’s Vision 2025 is fully aligned with the Country’s Social Development Goals (SDGs), while each pillar is uniquely associated with different SDGs. According to Minister for Planning, Pakistan is making concerted efforts to achieve the goal of socio-economic development through sustainable development initiatives, poverty elevation, enhancement of educational standards, technological integration along with human resource development.

Pakistan is a developing country with a weak economy and has inherited challenges to its security from its eternal enemy, while the Kashmir dispute further aggravated the country’s defense needs and reduced the resources for the investment in human resources, infrastructure, energy, and social needs. The government has set poverty elevation, health, education, gender equality, peace, and justice as its top priority in the list of SDGs while provisioning basic facilities including sanitation services, clean energy, sustainable communities, and cities are also important segments of the country’s national development program.

Pakistan has faced some formidable global and national challenges, as a resource-deficient nation, Pakistan remained dependent on its global partners in the implementation of its development plans, while local stakeholders, domestic politics, and administrative issues also affected the outcomes of the development programs. Pakistan focused on specialized seven SDGs support units in the federal, provincial and special areas to mainstream and localize SDGs. Although, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) had provided the country with the latest National Socio-Economic Registry, however, the government has developed an SDGs Index to monitor its progress. Pakistan is working actively to achieve its SDGs, but changes in governments, political instability, and differences in rulers’ priorities sometimes become a major setback in the accomplishment of these objectives.

