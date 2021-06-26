Pakistan’s soil not to be used against anyone: Rashid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that Pakistan would not allow its soil to be used against anyone and would play its role to maintain peace in the region.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire after the police officials who were injured in an encounter during a dacoity attempt in jurisdiction of the Ramana Police station.

He said that 88 percent work on fencing of Pak-Afghan border had been completed while the remaining would be completed within a month.

The minister said 46 percent work on fencing of Pak-Iran border had been completed, adding it would take around one year for the completion.

Sheikh Rashid said the PTI-led government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a people-friendly budget despite challenges at national and international fronts.

He said the prime minister had categorically declared that Pakistan would not provide a military base to the US.

The minister expressed the hope that the Taliban would not create problems for Pakistan. Rashid said that Pakistan Army including police and other security forces were on alert to tackle any challenge.

He said that steps were being taken to make the federal capital more secure, adding more persons would be recruited in the Islamabad police to resolve the shortage issue in the department. Sheikh Rashid said that Rescue 1122 service would be launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory from July 5 which would be comprised on 25 vehicles.

On the occasion, he announced that he would pay Rs 25,000 reward to both the injured policemen from his own pocket.