Pakistan’s tallest man Nasir Soomro passes away

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tallest man Nasir Soomro passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with respiratory and joint-related ailments, his family confirmed.

The 55-year-old had been facing severe health challenges for years and was frequently hospitalized, his brother said.

Soomro, 7 feet 9 inches tall, was a resident of Shikarpur. He endured prolonged neglect and financial struggles despite his stature bringing international recognition to Pakistan.

Throughout his lifetime, he had the opportunity to visit several countries, including the United States, as a distinguished figure representing Pakistan.