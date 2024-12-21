Pakistan’s UN envoy calls for end to Israel’s ‘genocidal war’ in Gaza

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has reiterated the country’s demand for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza at the UN General Assembly, calling on the body to take steps to end Israel’s ‘genocidal war’ on the besieged enclave.

Israel launched its air and ground war in Gaza after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities across the border on Oct. 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says that Israel’s military campaign since then has killed more than 44,500 Palestinians and injured many others.

“At the United Nations, Pakistan has underscored urgent need to put an end to Israel’s genocidal war in besieged Gaza enclave,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said on Friday. “Speaking at UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram stressed the need to consider steps needed to prevent realization of Israeli extremists’ dark vision.”

The world has witnessed the “indiscriminate slaughter” of the Palestinian population of Gaza for over 400 days, Munir added, calling on the UNGA to exercise its responsibility to demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and implement several resolutions on the conflict by the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

Pakistan currently does not recognize the state of Israel over its thwarting of Palestinians’ aspirations for a state of their own. Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Sinai peninsula and the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future free state, a demand Pakistan has supported for decades.