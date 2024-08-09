Paktia and Paktika tribes end decades-long enmity

PAKTIA (Ariana News): Officials announced on Saturday that various tribes in Paktia and Paktika ended their decades-long enmity in the presence of Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani.

The reason for the enmity between the Sarokhel, Karikhel, Sheng, Drur, Iokhel and Matkhel tribes is said to be land issues

The enmity between them had begun 80 to 100 years ago, resulting in about 100 deaths.

“With God’s help, we have ended long-standing enmities, some lasting more than 80 years,” Sirajuddin Haqqani said at the reconciliation ceremony.

He added that this reconciliation is a big step for the pleasure of God and the unity of the Afghan people.

Haqqani, while referring to the amnesty decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, also stressed the importance of reconciliation and tolerance among Afghans.

Meanwhile, Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, said that anyone who returns to killing after forgiving will be guilty before God.