Paktia’s Aryob Zazi recreational area

Aryob Zazi (TOLOnews): In recent weeks, Aryob Zazi district of Paktia province has witnessed a large number of tourists from various provinces of Afghanistan.

Afghans come to this recreational area during Eid and on other special days to see the sights and enjoy themselves.

In addition to the local residents of Paktia, scores of people from other provinces of the country come to this recreational area of the province for picnics.

“We ask the government officials to build the streets of special areas of the country; people here do not have access to facilities,” Rafiq Meenawal, a tourist told TOLOnews.

“I have come from Khost province to Aryob Zazi district, this place has the best view,” said Hekmat Shah, another tourist.

Although there are some facilities available here at the district such as tents and food vendors, due to the large number of tourists in this area, these conveniences are not enough.

Local officials and residents of Paktia province asked the Islamic Emirate to designate this place a national park.

“We ask our elders to name this area a national park, and a convenient place for tourists who come to this area should be built,” said Mawlawi Mohammad Zahir Wahaj, head of the Aryob Zazi district of Paktia.

Despite all the restrictions in the country, the beautiful landscape of Aryob Zazi witnessed local music and dance.

Meanwhile, tourists call for security throughout the country so that they can visit such beautiful areas in other provinces as well.

Related