Palestine halts fruit, vegetable imports from Israel

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA): The Palestinian government on Thursday suspended all fruit and vegetable imports from Israel, according to Palestine’s WAFA news agency.

“The decision was taken in response to Israel’s recent decision to stop importing fruit and vegetables from the [Israeli-occupied] West Bank,” WAFA reported.

Last week, Israeli Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel ordered a halt to all fruit and vegetable imports from the occupied Palestinian territory.

The move came despite warnings from the Israeli intelligence apparatus and civil administration that the Palestinian economy would not be able to withstand such a blow.

The West Bank is Israel’s primary trade partner, importing some $3.23 billion worth of Israeli goods last year.

Ariel attempted to justify his decision by saying that the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry had recently stopped importing sheep from Israel.

The Israeli market absorbs roughly 85 percent of all Palestinian exports.

According to Palestine’s official statistics agency, Palestine exported some $878 million worth of goods to Israel in 2017.