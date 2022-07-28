Palestine question and UN Security Council

Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council to effectively address the lingering Palestinian problem as the first and most urgent priority to usher in peace and stability in the Middle East. While addressing a recent session of the UN Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram told the 15-member powerful body of the global forum that the festering wound of Israeli occupation and atrocities in occupied Palestine is the principal source of instability, tensions, and conflict in the entire Middle East.

According to him, the Security Council had failed to re-assert the principles of the UN Charter and international law in occupied Palestine, nor condemned Israeli violations of human rights, international law, and the non-implementation of the Council’s own resolutions. Munir Akram said that the perpetuation of Israeli occupation will not bring peace to the Holy Land and if history is a guide, even then Palestinians are dispossessed and disempowered by Israel. Pakistani Envoy advocated for an early implementation of the two-State formula, involving the establishment of a sovereign, and viable Palestinian State, within recognized and accepted pre-1967 boundaries with Al Quds al Sharif as its capital offers the only solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Palestine dispute is one of the most long-standing issue on the agenda of the UN Security Council since the creation of the global forum. The UN Security Council had passed numerous resolutions and held countless discussions regarding the Palestine dispute over the past decades but failed to implement its decisions due to the continuous uncooperative and arrogant attitude of the Israeli government. The world has recognized the illegitimacy of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian land and the illegitimacy of Palestinians’ struggle for self-determination and implementation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council. However, the UNO and its executive arm failed to compel Israel to accept and implement the resolutions of the UNSC.

The fascist Israeli regime had adopted a well-thought strategy of exploiting the religious sentiment of the Palestinian Muslims through the ruthless use of power, harassment, and intimidation in a recurrent manner that Palestinian people finally lost their hope for freedom and agree to live in the occupied territory in the way Israel wanted or quit the Palestinian territory. Therefore, the racist Jewish State invades Palestinian time and again and is used to the UNSC’s policy of sessions without action. Due to the inaction of the global community and the UNO, the Israeli regime has intensified its repression against Palestinians including the seizure of Palestinian land and properties by the Jewish settlers, the violence against unarmed Palestinians, the blockade of Gaza, violations of Security Council resolutions and international law. At the same time, Palestinians just struggle for their right to self-determination has been made a crime and a justification for Israel’s war hostilities against innocent civilians.

Although, Muslim Countries and the OIC usually repeat their old rhetoric that their support for the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate right to self-determination and the independence of the State of Palestine is continue but at the same time important Arab states have established their normal relations with Israel and practically have forsaken the Palestinian cause. In fact, the entire west is supporting Israel at all forums including the UN, while the aloofness of friends has weakened the Palestinian cause, hence the time would decide the fate of the people of Palestine.