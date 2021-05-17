Palestine to take Israeli assaults to UN General Assembly

WEST BANK (AA): The Palestinian Authority will go to the UN General Assembly for issuing a resolution to halt the Israeli aggression, Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh said on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the UN Security Council has failed to reach a resolution to condemn and halt the Israeli assaults,” Shtayyeh said during a Cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“This means that we will go the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution where no country has a veto power,” he said.