Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

West Bank (AFP): Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank near Jenin, said the governor of the region, citing local authorities.

“There are three bodies of martyrs that are now with the Israeli side, after they killed them,” Kamal Abu al-Rub said, citing the office in charge of liaising between Israeli and Palestinian authorities in the West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said the District Coordination Office had also informed it of the deaths of “three young men shot by Israeli forces near Qabatiya,” which is in the Jenin governorate.

The three men were between 24 and 32 years old, the ministry said in a statement.

AFP journalists on the ground reported that an Israeli army operation was still ongoing in Qabatiya on Tuesday at noon.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the operation.

Violence in the West Bank, particularly in the north, has soared since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7 last year.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 771 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also killed at least 24 people in the same period in the West Bank, according to official Israeli figures.