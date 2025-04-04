Panama’s safe passage to Nicaragua for ex-president Martinelli expires

PANAMA CITY (Reuters): The safe passage granted by Panama to its former President Ricardo Martinelli so he can travel to Nicaragua expired at midnight on Thursday after the Nicaraguan government did not respond within the set timeframe.

Martinelli, who was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for money laundering in Panama, has been seeking to travel to Nicaragua for asylum since February 2024.

He has been living at the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama City since then while awaiting approval.

“The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua has not given a response on the acceptance of the same within the term granted, and its subsequent extension,” Panama’s government said in a statement.

“As a consequence of the lack of response, despite the fact that all the documentation requested by the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua was sent through formal channels, the safe-conduct has reached its expiration date,” it added.

Panama’s government stipulated that Martinelli’s diplomatic asylum remains valid and that it would respect it.

On Monday, Panama extended its safe passage term, originally granted on March 27, by three days after the process hit a hurdle due to concerns over a request for an Interpol red notice, which was rejected in Panama but fueled tensions with Nicaragua.