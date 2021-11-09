Pandora leaks and doctrine of accusations

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief, Maulana Siraj-Ul-Haq filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking investigation against the individuals named in Pandora Papers. The JUI Chief requested the court that the names of the persons involved in the transfer of public money should be made public and an investigation should be ordered by the court to ascertain the alleged theft of national wealth. According to the petitioner, the publishing of Pandora Papers was a continuation of the Panama Leaks published in 2016. Both the leaks involved the transfer of public funds to foreign countries and the establishment of offshore companies with that money.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released a report naming about 700 Pakistanis having offshore assets including politicians, former civilian and military bureaucrats, businessmen and others. Interestingly, the incumbent government of Pakistan formed a high-level cell under Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to probe into the Pandora Papers in a bid to cover up the issue, because some gentlemen sitting in the government, their families, friends, and treasurers of the ruling party were also named in Pandora papers.

The major opposition parties did not show any interest in revelations of the papers because some of their colleagues also marked their presence in the tax evaders Group. The government also has less interest in the matter due to involvement of Cabinet members, so JUI Chief took a solo flight to expose the so-called Public saviours to the world. In fact, the world community in general and the Pakistani nation in particular has felt a clear difference in Imran Khan’s discourse over the Panama papers revelations when he was in opposition vis-à-vis the Pandora papers report, which exposed the close associates of the Premier. Currently, the Prime Minister has taken a prudent approach and vowed to take action against the defaulters while setting up a puny mechanism on the issue. Apparently, in absence of an energetic opposition and proactive judiciary, the government is not ready to take any stern action in the matter of Pandora leaks, because it would be equal to hammering down its own feet.