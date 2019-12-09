Panipat gains momentum at the box-office on day 2

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Ashutosh Gowariker is back with another period drama, Panipat. The film seems to be garnering a good response from the audience. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in major roles, Panipat narrates the incidents leading upto the third battle of Panipat and how the Marathas struggled against the Afghani forces. It narrates the brave story of a few men fighting against odds for the pride of the empire. The audience has always loved such opulent dramas.

While the audience is giving a heads upto this film, it has not been able to translate into numbers at the box-office. Owing to tough competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Panipat started with Rs. 4.12 crore on Friday and added only Rs. 5.78 crore on Saturday. With Rs. 9.90 crore already in its kitty, the film will have to buckle up during the coming week, especially at the multiplexes.