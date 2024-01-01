Panjgur deputy commissioner shot dead

F.P. Report

QUETTA : District Chairman Abdul Malik and Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch were targeted in an armed attack in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Monday evening. The injured were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but Zakir was unable to survive his injuries.

Police and levies reached the spot and launched investigation into the incident. Chairman Abdul Malik is the brother of the National Party (NP) member of the Balochistan Assembly Rehmat Saleh Baloch.

The National Party quickly responded, strongly condemning the attack. Central President and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, alongside Central Secretary General Jan Muhammad Buledi, denounced the act as an unacceptable attempt to undermine the region’s nationalist and patriotic leadership.

“This is a clear and deliberate effort to worsen the situation in Balochistan under a well-thought-out plan,” stated Dr Baloch.

Both leaders emphasised that such incidents of terrorism will not be tolerated and called for immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice. The attack, seen as a direct challenge to the stability of Balochistan, has prompted calls for enhanced security measures for public officials in the province.

courtesy : tribune express