Pano Aqil: Two Rangers personnel killed in road accident

F.P. Report

PANO AQIL: At least two Rangers personnel were martyred when their vehicle turned turtle at the National Highway in Pano Aqil.

Rangers spokesman told media that the accident occurred with the vehicle, when it was on its way to Sukkur from Pano Aqil.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Farooq and Zahid. The bodies have been shifted to the Sukkur Civil Hospital.

Earlier on October 13, two soldiers of the Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyred and five others wounded when their vehicle collided with a truck near Dalbandin in Chagai district.