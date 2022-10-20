Pant eager to take on Pakistan

F.P. Report

MELBOURNE: India star Rishabh Pant has admitted there is nothing better than taking on Pakistan on the big stage and the left-hander is hoping to get the chance to do so once more when the arch-rivals meet at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The next chapter in India’s ongoing rivalry against Pakistan will be written at the MCG on Sunday as both sides get their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign underway with a crucial match-up in front a crowd that is expected to be close to the capacity of 100,000.

According to media reports, Pant experienced the feeling of taking on Pakistan at a T20 World Cup when the two teams met at last year’s event in Dubai, and one of the many rising stars of India cricket said nothing comes close to the experience of taking the field against their biggest rival.

“It’s always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always,” Pant said. “There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. “It’s a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there.

“It’s a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps.” Last year’s clash at the T20 World Cup was as one-sided as cricket contests get, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam successfully chasing down India’s score of 151/7 without loss to gift Pakistan a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph.