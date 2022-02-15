PAPSA demand to withdraw decision to start academic year in Aug

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Alliance of Private Schools Association (PAPSA) has demanded the government to withdraw the decision to start the academic year in August.

According to reports, PAPSA Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Akram addressed a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

The channel said the PAPSA chairman urged the government to resolve the problems of the private schools.

He said if the government will not reverse the decision about the academic year, the private institutions will start the new academic year in April.

He said that with the closure of schools in Lockdown, private educational institutions are facing a financial crisis. He demanded the government to provide interest-free loans and tax exemptions.

He also said that the private schools should be ranked according to fees and the government should recognize private educational institutions as stakeholders.