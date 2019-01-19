Paragon housing scam: Court extends Khawaja brothers’ physical remand till Jan 26

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended the physical remand of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique till Jan 26, in the Paragon Housing scam case, on Saturday.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua told the court that NAB had gained details of Khawaja brothers’ bank accounts and needed time to probe further.

Amjad Pervez, who represented the Khawaja brothers, argued that no “irregularities” were spotted in his clients’ bank accounts and urged the court not to extend their physical remand, as it had already lasted 40 days. He requested the court to grant a judicial remand instead.

He further said that every transaction that took place in the Paragon Housing Society’s accounts was in accordance with the law. Every transaction and account had been declared.

Both brothers were taken into custody by NAB in December last year for their alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing Society scam case. The two PML-N leaders were accused of receiving millions of rupees in commissions by illegal allotment of plots in the Paragon Housing Society scam. NAB had initiated an inquiry into the case late last year after finding illegalities in a land deal involving the PHS and the Punjab Land Development Company.