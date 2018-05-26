Paragon Housing scam: NAB again summons Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his younger brother, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique was once again summoned by National Accountability Bureau on Saturday.

NAB directed elder brother Saad Rafique to appear before the NAB on June 21, whereas Salman has been asked to appear the following day.

NAB Lahore had launched an investigation in November last year into a mega land scam involving Paragon Housing Society in Lahore and it is said to be believed that the land is owned by Saad Rafique and the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

Saad Rafique had earlier appeared before the NAB Lahore office in March and had expressed that he answered all the questions. He also claimed that the accountability procedure opted by NAB and highlighted the efforts of the incumbent regime for the uplift of the country.

The Railways minister had also appeared before the apex court, wherein he denied having any links with the private housing society in question.

