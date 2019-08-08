Paragon housing scandal: Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till August 20

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended judicial remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salam Rafique until August 20, in Paragon Housing Scandal case, on Thursday.

According to reports, younger brother Khawaja Salman was presented before the court, however, Khawaja Saad skipped today’s appearance due to his presence in Islamabad.

During the proceedings, on NAB’s request the court extended judicial remand of Khawaja brothers for 12 days and ordered to present them before court on August 20.

The court said that Khawaja brothers can be indicted in the reference on the aforesaid date.

In last hearing of the case, a report compiled on the matter by the National Accountability Court (NAB) against Nadeem Zia, Umer Zia, and Farhan Ali was also submitted in the court as evidence pertaining to the case.

The Investigation officer had revealed that all three individuals were not present at their respective residencies when the anti-graft watchdog went after them to probe them further.

All three are to be declared as absconders and the process for that has begun, it was told.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against the Khawaja brothers, it added.