Paragon Housing scheme case: Khawaja brothers to appear before NAB today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique will appear before the National Accountability Bureau Lahore office in a Paragon Housing Scheme case on Tuesday (today).

The anti-corruption watchdog had launched a investigation against Khawaja brothers in the Paragon Housing Society scam which is still ongoing.

Earlier on Monday, both Saad and Salman Rafique secured interim bail from the Lahore High Court, pleading that they were cooperating with NAB, however, showing apprehensions that they could be arrested anytime.

The LHC has now prohibited the anti-graft body from arresting the both of them till October 24. The court also summoned details pertaining to the corruption allegations against the brothers.

Saad Rafique recently won the by-elections for NA-131 seat of Lahore after defeating PTI’s Humayun Akhtar.

