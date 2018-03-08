Paramedical association demand scale up-gradation

Wisal Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association stages a protest in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar as well in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for scale up-gradation and other allowances.

The protesters chanted slogans against the provincial government and said that they the government was having a stepmother like attitude towards the paramedics in the province. They said that the government was not ready to give them what they called their legal rights.

The protest was led by KP president of the association Roedad Shah. He said that paramedical staff was hired in grade-12 and they also retire in the same scale. Roedad said that even after serving for 35 years as paramedic he was still working in grade-12.

He further added that around 16,000 paramedics were working across the province in different hospitals, adding that KP Chief Minister had announced up-gradation for paramedics in 2014 but still that promised was not fulfilled.

Roedad Shah added that in Lady Reading Hospital there was one hostel for the paramedics but that was closed due to unknown reasons, adding that there was an office of paramedical staff in LRH but now the hospital wants to demolish.

He further added that the provincial government increased health professional allowance for doctors, nursing staff and other health professional but still paramedics were made deprive from HPA.

He added and give deadline to the provincial government and health department that if their demands were not fulfilled they boycott soon from their duties across all hospitals including emergency for their genuine rights. On the occasion Luqman Gul Aurakzai provincial general secretary and other paramedical staff were present.

