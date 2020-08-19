PARC convened VEC meeting on oilseed crops

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) on Oilseed Crops was held at PARC HQs, Islamabad that was inaugurated by Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC and presided over by Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Member (PSD)/ Chairman, (VEC) while, Committee members belonging to various public and private sector organizations including policy makers were also present.

Eleven proposals for Canola, Rapeseed, Mustard, Groundnut, Sesame and Sunflower candidate varieties / hybrids were presented by the representative (s) of respective organization(s) for evaluation by VEC. After thorough evaluation and discussion, the committee recommended three (03) sunflower and one (01) Mustard hybrids. Moreover, one (01) variety each of groundnut, rapeseed and sesame was also recommended for potential ecologies.

Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali Member, Plant (PSD), PARC highlighted the importance of oilseed crops in Pakistan’s economy and efforts being undertaken to increase the domestic production of Canola, Rapeseed, Mustard, Groundnut, Sesame and Sunflower.

The meeting was ended with a vote of thanks by the Chair to all the members for their contribution and participation.