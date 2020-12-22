PARC playing a vital role to achieve food security goals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) is an apex organization in the country. PARC all over the country working for betterment of the livelihood of the resource poor farming community as well as to ensure food security through better crop production. Despite of decreasing agricultural fertile land PARC scientists try their level best to self-sufficient Pakistan in food grains as well as to ensure food security in the country. Some of the recent achievements in agricultural R&D is given below:

Firstly, amid this wheat crisis PARC Scientists of AZRC have developed a new high yielding, disease and drought tolerant wheat variety “AZRC DERA”. Total 40 tone seed of this variety was produced and out of which, 10 tone seed was provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department for further scaling up in the province.

Secondly, Green Super Rice varieties have the potential to produce high and stable yields under less inputs (water, nutrients, and pesticides) and adverse environmental conditions. In this regard, PARC in collaboration with China has developed 552 advanced lines of Green Super Rice at its research institute NIGAB, NARC. Out of these lines, development of 4-8 GSR long grain varieties with yield potential of 9 to 11 tons/ha with grain length of 8 to 8.6 mm is in progress. Adaptability trials of these lines are being carried out at 9 different locations in Pakistan including Dokri, Muzafargarh, Sahiwal, Narrowal, Kala Shah Kaku, Pindi Bhattian, NARC Islamabad, D.I. Khan and Swat. Other achievements are insertion of GSR traits in local basmati, and development of drought/heat tolerant varieties using genome-based breeding by design strategy.

Thirdly, in vegetable sector our Horticulture Research Institute (HRI) has developed a new high yielding garlic variety i.e. NARC-G1. It is relatively larger than other varieties (bulb weight 185.43 grams as compared to the local Lehson Gulabi which is only 35.45 grams). Having qualities of good compactness with prolonged storability (8-10 months), highly useful among value addition products and easy to peel make NARC-G1 more profitable.

Fourthly, Agricultural Engineering Institute, NARC/PARC has developed advanced Ispaghol Processing Machinery first time in Pakistan. It has up-to two tons/day Ispaghol processing capacity and 0.5 ton of good quality husk /day in single shift (free of chemicals and impurities).

Similarly. National Tea & High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) of PARC has been carrying out research and development work on promotion of kiwifruit in Mansehra. Kiwifruit plants of Hayward variety were imported from Nepal and tested at NTHRI.

An important cash crop and commercial of commercial importance olive was introduced first time in Pakistan by PARC during 1986 under an Italian Project titled “Fruit, Vegetable and Olive Project” funded by Government of Italy. Catering this need, the PSDP project on olive has installed 09 advanced oil extraction units (03 with capacity of 600 kg/hr and 06 of 100 kg/hr) along with all basic accessories like harvesting baskets, oil analyzer for quality analysis, filling/capping/sealing machine and olive oil storage containers. These oil extracting units are important part of olive value chain in the country and will serve as pull factor for the uplift of this sector. Recently Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan Chairman PARC, Islamabad has also inaugurated the Olive Processing Unit installed at NARC on 17th Sept, 2020 under the activities of said project.

PARC has planned to initiate intensive fish rearing programs locally and to facilitate more and more fish farmers in the country in Pakistan, Aquaculture and Fisheries Program (AFP) in collaboration with PATCO, working under PARC has started an activity which will be focusing on intensive rearing of Tilapia and Channel Catfish in earthen and concrete ponds.

Similarly, another development of advanced Queen Bee Research Lab with the cooperation of international Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), is being initiated with molecular level research facilities at Honey Bee Research Institute (HBRI), NARC and domestication and adaptation of Turkish Model Bee Hive in Pakistan for higher honey production and colony productivity.

Moreover, Aflatoxin is a serious threat to food security by infecting many of Pakistan’s agricultural products, including cereal grains, chilies, dry fruits, nuts and milk. Aflatoxin Control Laboratory is first of its own kind in Pakistan to mitigate Aflatoxin in crops, at Crop Diseases Research Institute (CDRI), NARC that is established in collaboration with Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI), USDA. Also PARC with US Department of Agriculture (USDA) collaboration, introduced its biological control technology and developed a bio-control product, called Alfa Pak, formulated specifically to reduce aflatoxin in maize grown in Pakistan.

PARC had operationalized Yogurt Processing Plant to boost and machines livestock industry. Yogurt is a fermented dairy product with a distinct aroma. The bacterial strains involved in yogurt formation is the key factor in aroma and taste of yogurt. PARC is working on the selection of most desirable yogurt producing strains and preparing fully nutritional yogurt at its Animal Products Improvement Program (APIP), ASI. Through this Plant PARC has moved from traditional to advanced mechanized system which is marked with defined culture process unlike the traditional methods and recently Yogurt production facility has been automated and up scaled to advanced level.

PARC has also introduced Laparoscopic Artificial Insemination (LAI in sheep and goat) breeding technology for Livestock and Dairy Development. Artificial Insemination allows the off-season highly productive breeding in animals. That can meet the needs of meat and milk production of country by rapid increase in the production of livestock in Pakistan. PARC has already achieved success in production of local as well as, exotic animal breeds through using AI technique and now aiming at extending it to Laparoscopic AI technique, which is significant for small ruminants like beetal goats.

Most importantly, Agricultural Engineering Institute, PARC developed a state-of-the-art Groundnut Digger-Inverter machine at NARC, Islamabad. Our farmers are losing 30-35% crops by using conventional labor intensive methods. Seeing the postharvest losses, high production cost and labor preconditions, PARC has decided to introduce Groundnut Digger-Inverter Machine, which is capable of simultaneously digging and inverting the crop, thus saving 100% labor cost and reducing post-harvest losses.