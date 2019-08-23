Parents of seven lacs children refuse polio vaccination in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Kamran Afridi on Friday said that parents of seven lacs children refused vaccination owing to the propaganda against polio vaccine.

During the press conference in Peshawar, Kamran Afridi expressed that an atmosphere of fear against polio drops was established on April 22 due to the propaganda. Many children were deprived of the polio vaccine due to this propaganda, he added.

He said that the next polio campaign in the province will start in November for which the province has been divided into four levels. So far 41 cases of polio have been reported from KP and tribal districts, out of which 30 are from Bannu, a district in southern KP.

EOC coordinator asserted that next polio vaccine campaign will be held in 29 districts while more than four lacs children would be vaccinated. Kamran Afridi warned that the number of parents denying vaccination is likely to increase.