Parents should allow graduate daughters to work: Governor Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday asked parents to allow their daughters to serve in their respective fields after completing the graduation process.

Addressing the third convocation of the Jinnah Medical University, the governor Sindh said that he was delighted to witnessed that 80 percent of the graduates are girls.

“However, this should continue and the parents are requested to allow their daughters to serve the community later,” he asked.

He said that the graduates are the assets of the country as a lot is invested on them.

Ismail further said that the students would be able to acquire loans on easy installments for launching their initiatives under the youth employment programme of the prime minister. “You should dream big as the founder of the country, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, did,” he said.

In July this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the National Poverty Graduation Initiative to help the poor fight poverty by providing them interest-free loans.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the initiative in federal capital, he said the government will introduce new initiatives under the umbrella of the Ehsas Programme every month to pull the people out of poverty.

The prime minister distributed cheques of varying amounts of interest-free loans to help the poor set up businesses on a small scale to uplift their living standards.

The prime minister regretted previously, people came to power to serve the masses but instead served their interests.

“Naya Pakistan will pull the poor out of poverty,” said Mr Khan, citing Chinese example of bringing as many as 70o million people out of poverty over a period of 30 years.