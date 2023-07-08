Paris memorial march banned as fresh protests planned

PARIS (Agencies): Authorities in France have banned a planned protest against police violence, a week after the country was rocked by riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a suburb of the French capital. The court ban on the memorial rally came on Saturday even as dozens of marches against police violence in France have been announced across the country.

Saturday’s protest was called by the family of Adama Traore, a Black Frenchman who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances similar to the killing of George Floyd in the United States. Traore’s older sister, Assa Traore, had planned to lead the commemorative march north of Paris. But a Paris police spokesperson said the planned demonstration had been banned over risks to public order, citing a “context of tensions” after the recent unrest on French streets.

In a video posted on Twitter, Traore’s sister confirmed that following the court order “there will be no march in Beaumont-sur-Oise”. “The government has decided to add fuel to the fire [and] not to respect the death of my little brother,” she said in the video. Instead of the planned event, she said she would attend a rally on Saturday afternoon in central Paris’s Place de la Republique to tell “the whole world that our dead have the right to exist, even in death”.

However, this “march for justice” will also be banned, according to the Paris police headquarters. Around 30 similar demonstrations against police violence are scheduled across France this weekend, including in the cities of Lille, Marseille, Nantes and Strasbourg. Politicians including President Emmanuel Macron and the French authorities have denied institutional racism within the country’s law enforcement agencies.

The French police have come under scrutiny after the June 27 fatal shooting by a police officer of Nahel M at a traffic stop. The 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan origin was driving a sports car without a licence. Since the shooting, rights groups have called on the police to address allegations of racial profiling and questions over recruitment and training.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) – a body of 18 independent experts – on Friday asked France to pass legislation defining and banning racial profiling and questioned “excessive use of force by law enforcement”. The CERD said it was concerned by “the persistent practice of racial profiling combined with the excessive use of force in the application of the law, in particular by the police, against members of minority groups, notably people of African and Arab origin”. More than 3,700 people have been taken into police custody in connection with the protests since Nahel’s death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.