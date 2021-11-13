Paris Peace Forum decides to create an Int’l fund to support media

PARIS (TASS): The participants of the fourth Paris Peace Forum decided to create an international fund to support the media. This is stated in the final communiqué of the fourth Paris Peace Forum, circulated on Saturday.

The report notes that the new international fund was created “to ensure the development, sustainability and independence of mass media of public interest.”

Independent media are a necessary element of democracy and help to counter misinformation, as well as contribute to the holding of free and fair elections, the forum participants emphasize.

The Paris Peace Forum is held annually on the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The forum is attended by leaders of states, heads of various international organizations, foundations and companies.

The idea to hold such an event in Paris was put forward by the head of the French state Emmanuel Macron.

The first forum, which took place in 2018, was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with the French leader, as well as government delegations from many other countries.