Park Lane case: NAB files supplementary reference against Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has filed a supplementary reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case.

According to details, PPP leader has been nominated as key accused in the reference while company’s directors and two employees of a private bank have also been named in the case.

On August 10, 2020, NAB court had indicted Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane reference on video link.

During the hearing, the PPP leader had pleaded not guilty in the case and asked the judge to write in the order that there was no defence counsel over which, the judge said that you don‘t need lawyer for listening to the accusations listed in the charge sheet.

I am bearing cases against me for 20 years, Zardari told the court.

Earlier, the court had rejected Zardari’s request for withdrawal of plea seeking acquittal and dismissal of the case. Former president’s petition challenging jurisdiction of the court to hear this matter was also rejected.

The accountability judge assured to wrap up the reference as per law.

In December 2019, former president Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the Park Lane Estate Company and the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

The charges in the latest case centre around allegations Zardari laundered vast sums of money through suspect bank accounts and companies.

NAB is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Zardari has repeatedly dismissed allegations he had a hand in the scheme. Never popular and always shrouded in controversy, Zardari — who was once jailed for 11 years for corruption — stepped down from the president s office in 2013. But he has continued to serve as co-chairman of the opposition PPP.