Parliament, Constitution to stay supreme: Irfan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Irfan Siddiqui has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid politicking on national issues and said that the Parliament and Constitution would remain supreme.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that the Parliament was a supreme forum to enact necessary legislation for streamlining the system and address the issues of common man. Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that it was also the Parliament was responsible to make laws for the smooth functioning of state.

He recalled that it was the PTI which in the past had attacked and disrespected the institutions including the Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV). It had even not spared the security institutions, he added. The party had indulged in such activities which ultimately damaged the country’s solidarity and integrity, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui said the PTI government had get registered fake cases against innocent people. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had faced bogus cases during the PTI tenure. He said that the PTI leaders were habitual of using unparliamentary language against their opponents. Their party workers were involved in the May 9 riots, who disgraced the martyrs’ monuments and security installations.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the present government was effectively working for the country’s prosperity and economic stability. Responding to a question, he was of the view that PML-N had full regard for the judiciary and it also believed in the freedom of expression. Irfan Siddiqui said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already given its decision that no reserved seats would be allotted to the Sunni Ittehad Council. Besides, the Supreme Court’s majority decision had not resolved the issue, leading to a perplex situation, he added.