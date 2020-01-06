Parliament demands investigation of Kabul, Laghman night raids

KABUL (AT News): The parliament demands an investigation for the recent night raids launched by the government’s Special Forces in Kabul and Laghman province.

At the meantime, the members of parliament in their Monday session, expressed concerns over the region’s situation after the assassination of Iran’s top military official and the country’s mastermind in overseas policy Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was assassinated Friday in a US drone strike while being in an official visit to the neighboring Iraq.

The legislators urged that Afghanistan should remain away from other states’ proxy war.

The parliament’s session also discussed recent events in the northern province of Jawzjan, and representatives from the province in the parliament said that the Darzab district fell to Taliban without any resistance while six more districts were under militants’ siege.

The MPs said that government’s Special Forces stormed a house in the Mehtarlam city, provincial capital for Laghman in the east, killing an elderly man and taking four of his sons. In another incident, the parliamentarians said that intelligence operatives stormed the house of a former jihadi commander Abdul Sattar and killed five people including Sattar’s son.

Regarding the developments in the region, legislators emphasized that Afghanistan should be neutral stance in the Tehran-Washington escalations.