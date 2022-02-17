Parliament going through worst times: Bilawal

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that these were the worst times for the parliament in Pakistan. Addressing Lahore High Court Bar Association, Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan was founded by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was a lawyer; late prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country its first constitution. “There could be no democracy without the rule of law,” he said, adding, “Therefore, the supremacy of the constitution in the country is a must.” Bilawal said his mother late Benazir Bhutto and his father former president Asif Ali Zardari were implicated in false and fabricated cases. “But later, courts set them free which vindicated their innocence,” he claimed.

He went on to say that his grandfather ZAB’s hanging was a judicial murder. “But he still lives in people’s hearts,” he added.

Bilawal stated that no nation can prosper without the rule of law because it acts as a bridge between the people and the government of the country. The PPP leader said that it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who gave Pakistan democracy and the Constitution. Democracy is not possible without law, he added

The PPP chairman further said that his party believed in rule of law and that was why they played an important role in the restoration of the judiciary.

Bilawal said that no nation can prosper without the rule of law because it acts as a bridge between the people and the government of the country.

PPP chairman further said that our party believes in rule of law that is why we played an important role in restoration of judiciary.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that without the law no press is possible, no civilised society is possible and no democracy is possible. He said this while addressing the Punjab Bar Association in Lahore on Thursday. He said that the PPP and he have special relationship with the law. The law is glue which binds the society together. Law is the bridge between the state and the people.

The PPP was formed in Lahore, The Dawn had reported “a group of brief-less lawyers have formed a party”. Now after 50 years the party formed by lawyers still fights for the rule of law, for the constitutional supremacy and for the people of Pakistan. Pakistan was formed by a lawyer, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan was made a constitutional Islamic republic by a lawyer Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said that he is continued to be a witness and a victim and going to courts with his mother and father who spent 11 and a half year in prison. For 30 years Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari face persecution at the hands of state and the government of the time. But we are eternally grateful because history has given its verdict that “Ya Allah Ya Rasool- Benazir Be qusur”.

The courts where these cases used to be heard, in the court of Iftikhar Chaudhry, they both were exonerated in every case. The Lahore High Court is a part of the history of Pakistan where Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was denied a free trial and a conspiracy to institute his judicial murder was orchestrated. As far as President Zardari and Shaheed Mohrama Benazir Bhutto are concerned history has given its verdict.

Those who conspired to murder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto have been consigned to the dust bins of history. Their names are remembered as only smear on the face of our constitution, on the face of our republic, on the face of their institution and Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto lives to this day in the hearts of the people.

The verdict of history and the verdict of the Pakistani public is loud and clear. We still await the rectification of this historic wrong through the courts of Pakistan. This is not a personal request because when the reference was sent in Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case, it was not because his son in-law was the President of Pakistan asking for justice. It was because this was injustice with the people of Pakistan. How can the people of Pakistan hope for justice from the law, how the people of Pakistan can expect justice under the constitution if the founder of that very constitution to this day still awaits justice. I would like to thank the lawyers of not only the Lahore High Court Bar but of the length and breadth of this country who have never accepted this decision, who have fought every day of their legal profession to reject this decision. To the judges of the judiciary who have refused to allow this decision to form a precedent for our country.

This is the time to remove this stain from the judiciary of Pakistan. If we have to prove to the word that we in fact have a free and independent judiciary. A free and independent judiciary must free itself of the injustices of the past of the historic wrongs of the illegal decisions they endorsed the dictatorship, that endorsed the rule of General Musharraf , that endorsed the rule of General Zia ul Haq but condemned Quaid-e-awam to the gallows. We do not doubt how honourable are our layer community is nor we doubt the honour of our honourable judges but we want wrong to right so that we can build a truly Islamic republic of Pakistan.