‘Parliament must take cognizance to steer country out of challenges’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday stressed the need for empowerment of the Parliament with the focus to perform its role as per real spirit of constitution and take cognizance for resolving the issues of the people.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, he said that all institutions should perform its role as per constitution and protect the interests of the country.

The minister cited some incidents of sectarian killing and land grabbing in Punjab and urged for concrete steps to curb such activities. He also responded to the Balochistan related issues raised by BNP-M Parliamentary Sardar Akhtar Khan Mengal and said that grievances of Balochistan should be resolved on priority.

He said that interests of country should be protected rather than raising hue and cry over petty issues.

The minister said that a person contested elections on multiple seats and was involved in threatening institutions and people.

A huge amount had been spent on these elections for political gains which was really painful, he added.

The minister said that Parliament must take cognizance and to protect the interests of the country because it had the real representation of the nation. (APP)