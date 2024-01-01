Parliament not empowered to make laws contrary to Islam, says Fazl

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the parliament cannot make laws contrary to Islam.

Addressing a public gathering on Wednesday, he said that Islam is the state religion of Pakistan according to the constitution.

“Islam is the basics of Pakistan’s constitution. All the laws would be made as per the Quran and Sunnah,” the JUI-F chief said.

He added that right to rule would be enjoyed by the people’s representatives.

He said that some ‘irrelevant’ people decide the fate of elections in Pakistan.

The veteran politician was of the view that democracy is also under the Quran and Sunnah.

Earlier, JUI-F chief said that he had no intention of joining the government.

“I am unaware of any such proposal; strong resistance will be made against the 27th constitutional amendment,” he added.

Fazl noted that the 27th constitutional amendment is not simple.

Commenting on broader political dynamics, he clarified that JUI-F opposes revenge-driven politics and cases targeting politicians. “We believe in political freedom and do not support restrictions on protests,” he said.