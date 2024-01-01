Parliament Passes Constitutional Amendment Bill at 5 AM

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: In a historic early morning session, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed the Constitution (Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Act, 2024, also known as the Constitutional Package, at 5 AM on Monday. The bill had already been approved by the Senate with a two-thirds majority and was presented to the National Assembly during a session that began late Sunday at 11:36 PM, continuing through the night. After intense month-long political negotiations, the bill received 225 votes in favor, surpassing the required 224.

Under the chairmanship of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the session saw 12 members from the PTI and Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC) opposing the bill. However, the government enjoyed widespread support, with key members from JUI-F, independents, and even PTI-backed candidates like Usman Ali and Aurangzeb Khichi voting in favor.

The bill consisted of 27 clauses, and after the first clause passed, PTI members walked out in protest. Despite the opposition’s absence, the remaining clauses were passed smoothly, marking a significant victory for the ruling coalition.

Following the voting process, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a speech, hailing the passage as a moment of “national solidarity and consensus.” He praised the unity of the parliamentary members and expressed optimism about the future, stating, “A new sun will rise, emanating across the nation.”

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who introduced the bill, emphasized its importance, highlighting the participation of all major political parties in the month-long negotiations. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari credited JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his role in securing the necessary votes, underscoring the bill’s broad-based political support.

The bill now moves to the president for final assent, under Article 75 of the Constitution, marking a new chapter in Pakistan’s political landscape.