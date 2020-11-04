Parliament to summon security officials over Kabul University attack

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Fahim Fitrat, a senior adviser to the House of Representatives, said Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president, and four other senior security officials would be summoned to the House of Representatives on Saturday.

The House of Representatives’ (Parliament) senior adviser wrote on his Facebook page that the House had decided that “ Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President, Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor, Ahmad Zia Saraj, Acting Head of National Directorate of Security Chief NDS, Asadullah Khalid, Acting Minister of National Defense, and Massoud Andarabi, Acting Minister of Interior”, are called on the next parliamentary meeting on Saturday, to provide details and answer MP’s questions.

He posted, “This decision was made after the deadly attack on Kabul University”. (Khaama Press)