Parliamentary committee for the caretaker PM will be formed after request: Ayaz Sadiq

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that a parliamentary committee will be formed after the request of Prime Minister or Opposition leader for the name of caretaker PM.

In an informal chat with media the speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that he had not received requests from Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or NA Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah for the formation of the committee.

“The Parliamentary Committee to mull over the caretaker prime minister candidature will only be formed after the premier and the opposition leader lodge a request,” observed Sadiq.

He noted that the committee — which will include four members each of the government and the opposition — can be formed up to three days after the tenure of assemblies ends.

So far, five meetings have been held between PM Abbasi and Shah but all of them ended in a deadlock, with the matter now expected to be taken to a parliamentary committee.

