Parliamentary panel approved Zaineb Alert bill for child protection

Abdullah Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary panel anonymously approved the “The Zaineb Alert Response & Recovery bill 2019” for the child protection on Friday with consensus from law division and Ministry of Human Rights and sent to the house for approval.

The bill was moved by Human Right Minister Shireen Mazari for the protection of the children of country after the panic episode of Zaineb and Farishta Mohmand who were strangulated after rape.

The meeting was chaired by Shazia Mari while attended by Human Right Minister Shireen Mazari, officials from law division, Members of the parliament.

The committee welcomed the new member Mohsin Dawar to the committee of human rights while Chairperson of the committee added that Dawar a vocal and firebrand voice of the human rights will give valuable suggestions to the committee.

The law division briefed the committee on bill as well addressed the new amendments in the bill according to the domain of the law.

The Human rights minister Shireen Mazari added that we tabled a comprehensive bill on the child protection which contain contents from lodging FIR to response and recovery phase for the protection of our children. The committee after debate and analyzing different version of the bill approved the bill and sent it to the house for final approval. The committee also shows reservation on the abduction of vocal and firebrand voices of human rights Idress Khattak a human rights defender from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Human Rights lawyer Col (r) Inam-u-Rehman and advocate Shafique of Okara who were abducted by the state agencies due to their voices for human rights in the country.

Senator Agha Hassan Baluch raised the four women issues from Awaran district Baluchistan and added that fake charges of armed supply were labeled against the women. He added that thousands of Baluchs are missing but now they are targeting our women which will never be tolerated. Its pertained to mentioned here that the issue was surfaced by the government ally Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal on the floor of the house and threatened the government of Imran Khan regarding withdrawing their party support from the government after that speech the Baluch women were released.

Member National Assembly Muhsin Dawar added that there are several contradiction in the issue specifically from FIRs to the further media claims. The committee decided to summon the Awaran administration and police regarding the issue in the upcoming meeting. The committee also shows reservation on the hate speech campaign mostly based on religious sentiments and directed the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) and Ministry of Information Technology to briefed the committee on steps taken by both regarding the issue.

The committee also surfaced the issue of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jannat Hussain Nekokara after she faced hate speech from students after a speech on human rights day. The human rights minister Shireen Mazari told the committee that she personally made call to the AC and offer her transfer to other place as well other precautionary measures but she refused and replied that this move will strengthened the religious claims against her if she change her area. Although she refused legal action against those who threatened her.