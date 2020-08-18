Partiality of NAB: PHC issue notices to chairman, DG KP

KPHumayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two me-mber bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comp-rising of Chief Justice Wa-qar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ikramullah Khan issued notices to Chairman Na-tional Accountability Bure-au (NAB), Director Gene-ral (DG) Khyber Pakhtun-khwa (KP) and Executive Board in case regarding partial attitude of NAB toward ruling party in corruption cases, on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by Dr. Adil Zareef & others at the high court with the plea that NAB is conducting partial accountability and all cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with special reference to the Billion Tree Tsunami, Bank of Khyber, Ehtesab Commission, Malam Jabba Ski Scam are being put to the back burner.

The Petitioners have sought action against all the accused and against officials of NAB who have illegally given benefit to the ruling party by not filing references.

The petition stated that despite the Chairman NAB stating that reference in Malam Jabba ski lease is ready to be filed as early as December 2019 no reference has been filed. This is despite the fact that seven executive board meetings have taken place.

Similarly no progress is being shown on the billion tree tsunami case and the BoK illegal appointments case.

The counsel for petitioner Ali Durrani Advocate argued that why has there been a striking difference in treatment netted out to the ruling party (PTI) in comparison to the opposition parties and that this discrimination in favor of the ruling party is clearly an actamounting to corrupt practice on part of NAB authorities.

The honorable court iss-ued notices to Chairman NAB, DG NAB KP and Executive Board NAB to file their comments and further hearing 19 September, 2020.