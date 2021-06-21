Parties, politics and public

Die Linke, the Germany’s Left party has adopted a national platform with a focus on social care that also calls for the NATO alliance to be scrapped and foreign military deployments to halt permanently. The party took up an agenda having a lot of interesting items in its plate to project a different narrative from the staff already available in the market. The party hit on the most hot and important issues in a bid to appeal to the public in the upcoming general election in the country. Presently, NATO alliance is a common topic of discussion among the European people, mostly perceiving it as an unnecessary arrangement in the absence of any real enemy to the European block and further it gets involved in such conflicts which do not have any relation with the security of the Member states.

The left party opposed the NATO alliance but proposed another similar alliance of the whole of Europe including Russia. The party’s manifesto has a little alteration regarding public social, economic, and financial needs as compared to the existing laws of the country. While describing its policy regarding immigration, the left party’s leadership supported the immigration of the people of all colours and races. The party claimed to phase out coal by 2030 and want to see Germany climate-neutral by 2035. The leadership vowed to provide free of charge local public transport to the public and envisioned to provide a cheaper rail travel to the public across the country under its rule. It claimed to ban domestic flights of less than 500 kilometers (310 miles), while noting the effect of the coronavirus pandemic it vowed to increase the medical facilities for the public and advocated massive taxation particularly on the rich section of the society. It also promised to increase minimum pay and salaries of the low-income households.

Die Linke or the Left Party of Germany had landed in the country ‘s politics in 2007. Currently, it is making its way to get access to the German’s Bundesrat. Like all other great leaders who are now enjoying power in Pakistan and elsewhere around the globe, the Die Linke’s leadership is making tall claims of doing miracles whenever it comes into power. However, after coming to power, most of the such revolutionary leaders took U turns and admitted the bitter realities of the world. Germans are advised to make their belief in the Die Linke, and give it a chance as Pakistanis did in 2018.