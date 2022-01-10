Party politics and case of Karachi

The Coordination Committee for Sindh and federal governments met in Chief Minister House Karachi on Sunday. The Provincial team was led by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while Center was represented by Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. During the meeting, the Committee took major decisions including establishment of combined effluent treatment plants, augmentation of K-IV water project, issues relating to launching of BRT Red Line project, Mauripur Expressway and encroachment alongside water Nallahs in the city. According to details, the augmentation of K-IV project will be done by the Provincial government, while the committee instructed the federal entities including KPT, Civil Aviation Authority and Cantonment boards to issue NOCs for passage of transportation project through their land and necessary clearances so the construction work on the project can be initiated.

The issue of sewerage Nullahs and removal of encroachment alongside them, resettlement of the affectees, compensation payment and methodology for provision of funds from the Center and province were discussed by the top coordinating body. The meeting also discussed the solid waste management problem, condition of sewerage system and approved necessary measures including establishment of Five Combined Effluent Treatment Plant for Rs.11.799 billion with 33: 67 percent share of Central and Sindh governments respectively. The meeting also deliberated on the issues regarding Karachi Circular railway projects such as routes and affectees resettlement/ compensation.

Karachi, a financial and industrial hub, largest population center and mega city of the country has emerged as a model of chaos, an epicenter of disorderliness, lawlessness and crimes during recent years. The political disunity, corruption, absence of rule of law and writ of the government remained major causes of the problems of Karachi. The election results of GE-2018 had further aggravated the political disarray because in PPP ruled Province, PTI and MQM collectively got 19 seats of National Assembly in Karachi out of total 21, while both coalition partners gained a significant chunk of Provincial seats in the past election. The emergence of PTI in Sindh Particularly in Urban areas had rung the bell among the ranks of PPP and Murad Ali Shah led government started consolidating its rule by squeezing the playing field for its political opponents. Similarly, the PTI government in the center introduced its doctrine to fail political rival in the Sindh. The residents of Karachi suffered badly due to political rivalry between the PPP led Sindh government and PTI-MQM alliance in the Center over the past three and half years.

A six member Coordination Committee was formed in August 2020 for better coordination of Provincial and Central governments on issues relating to Karachi to overcome disagreement between the parties on the matters relating to local administration and development projects in Karachi. Primarily, the Coordination Committee has to look after the matters relating to six areas including water, sewerage system, solid waste disposal, cleaning Nullahs and removal of encroachment, repairing roads and introduction of modern mass transit systems including BRT Red Line Project and Karachi Circular Railway in the city. Presently, both Provincial and Central governments have equal stakes in development of Karachi after formation of coordination committee and practical work has begun in various arenas. In fact, party politics has ruined Karachi otherwise the city has a lot for its citizens and the whole nation.