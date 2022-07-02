Party politics, facts and fictions

Former Planning Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Asad Umar had asserted that the politics of turncoats in Pakistan have been buried, and his party had fought the battle to further strengthen democracy in the country. According to him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will mobilize the public against the rising inflation and the ‘imported’ government. Umar further claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was afraid of defeat after witnessing the PTI’s popularity and PTI will come to power very soon.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf quitted the power Corridor about two months ago as a result of a no-confidence motion against the PTI’s Chief and former Premier Imran Khan. After de-seating from the office, PTI leaders had weighed a war against the state institutions, their political opponents in the coalition government, and their former political allies.

Interestingly, the former Minister claimed that his party has buried the politics of turncoats and has strengthened democracy and institutions. Although, Pakistanis usually have a short-lived memory but recalling the PTI’s 126 days long sit-in in 2014, during which party leaders provoked party youths with violence and invaded the Parliament, Supreme Court, and other important government buildings to pressurize the government. Party came to power with the help of electables and assaulted several institutions during its three and a half years rule including the Judiciary, Higher Education Commission, and other institutions. While dozens of the PTI’s parliamentarians parted their ways from the party and were ready to join their opponents in the next GE. Similarly, the so-called reformers created a constitutional crisis in the country in a bid to prolong their rule but failed due to the intervention of the judiciary.

In fact, there would be no other day, when PTI leaders did not attack state institutions, insult political rivals and preach hatred and radicalization in the youths. According to experts, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has weaponized its politics with hyper-nationalism, intolerance, and radicalization of the young generation. Apparently, the incumbent government has felled into its own trap, as they came to power to curb inflation and left behind their predecessors in this race. Currently, inflation has become a blackmailing tool for politicians, but it has reduced the space for the middle class and the poor, yet no one has the expertise to cure this ailment.

Related