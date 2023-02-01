Party’s symbol bat will remain, says Gohar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has asserted that the party’s recent intra-party elections were conducted transparently and constitutionally, dismissing concerns about their legitimacy.

He further expressed confidence that the party’s symbol, the bat, will remain on the ballot paper.

Speaking to media after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Khan addressed allegations of controversy surrounding the elections. He claimed that “a clear and transparent intra-party election was held under the complete constitution and law.” He acknowledged “efforts being made to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from getting the mark of the bat,” but expressed unwavering certainty that it will remain their symbol.

However, Khan’s claims are contested by multiple applications filed at the Election Commission. One application, filed on behalf of PTI members, demands a re-election under the supervision of a neutral party, citing irregularities in the process. Another application, filed by a resident of Islamabad, Raja Tahir Nawaz Abbasi, claims the elections violated the party’s constitution and urges the Election Commission to declare them invalid and order a new election.