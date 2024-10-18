Parvez Elahi denies any plea bargain with NAB

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has circulated false news today.

In his statement, Elahi accused NAB of abducting and coercing hundreds of government employees into plea bargains, asserting that the money involved was being unjustly linked to him.

He stated that all these claims were false, and denied any involvement in corruption or plea bargaining.

He mentioned that 25 fake cases had been registered against him and added that he stood firm with the founder of the PTI, vowing to remain so.

It is noteworthy that today, in connection with a corruption scandal, the NAB deputy chairman handed over a cheque of Rs36.8 million to the Punjab government as part of a recovery.