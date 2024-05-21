Parvez Elahi granted bail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in illegal recruitments case in Punjab Assembly.

Justice Sultan Tanveer of the Lahore High Court announced the reserved verdict. During proceedings of the case, the counsel for Parvez Ela told the court that case was registered against him by Anti-Corruption Establishment after two years. Lawyer Amir Saeed Ran said Parvez Elahi did not receive money for recruitment from any candidate. He had nothing to do with these recruitments. The Anti-Corruption Establishment made a fake recovery from Parvez Elahi’s house.

On this, counsel for the Anti-Corruption Establishment said the case against Elahi had been registered according to law. Elahi was arrested on October 25, 2023. Later, the Lahore High Court reserved the decision. It should be remembered that on March 27, 2024, the court had rejected Elahi’s bail application, after which he again filed the application in the court.

The court had reserved its decision on March 26 after the arguments of the lawyers were completed. The Anti-Corruption Department had registered a case of illegal recruitment against Parvez Elahi and former Punjab Assembly secretary. On April 28, the High Court had fixed Elahi’s petition for hearing in May.