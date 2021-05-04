Pashto poet Salim Raz tests positive for Covid-19

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Veteran Pashto poet and research scholar Salim Raaz was admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Saturday and tested positive for covid-19, according to family and hospital sources where doctors stated his condition to be critical and his family members have appealed to well-wishers, friends and fans for prayers.

Literary circles, and associations have prayed for the speedy recovery of the veteran writer and also have requested doctors and healthcare workers to provide best possible medical treatment to the ailing poet and scholar. Large number of poets, writers, intellectual and fans have inquired about the health of Salim Raz and have sympathized with his family members on Tuesday.

Family source told this scribe that Salim Raz had been bed ridden for three weeks at his residence in Mansehra owing to stomach and chest complications but was brought to Peshawar when his condition was deteriorated on Saturday where he was tested positive for covid-19 on late Sunday night and was immediately shifted to special Covid unit at HMC on the directives of KP chief secretary, Dr. Kazim NIaz.

However, the hospital sources added that Mr. Raaz’s health condition was not stable. Meanwhile the chairman, Dr Yousaf Khushik Pakistan Academy of letters, (PAL) Islamabad had sent a cheque of Rs. 100,000 through Islamabad based Pashto poets Iqbal Hussain Afkar and Abdullah Jan Abid while Aimal Wali Khan provincial chief of Awami National Party (ANP) and Pir Syed Haroon Shah, the editor -in chief of Pashto, daily the Wahdat, Peshawar had extended financial assistance of Rs 200,000 and Rs 50,000 to the family of Salim Raz respectively.