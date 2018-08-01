Pashto singer shot dead by husband

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Renowned Pashto singer and stage actress, Resham Khan was allegedly shot dead by her husband on Wednesday in Nowshera Kalan area of Nowshera district.

According to police report, Resham’s brother, Obaidullah registered First Information Report (FIR) in Police station and accused her husband for killing Resham.

Resham was married to Fayda Khan, a resident of Rahimabad, and her husband was residing and working outside the country due to an ongoing domestic dispute between the couple.

Obaidullah added that the accused had recently returned to the country and had convinced his wife to visit his ailing father. He further claimed that when the two did not return for some time, he went to Resham’s residence and found her body.

Police started investigation into the case after registering a case.

